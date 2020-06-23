Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $76,000 Position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Embraer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,253,000 after purchasing an additional 658,529 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Embraer by 11.4% in the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,571,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,184,000 after acquiring an additional 569,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Embraer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,785,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 82,007 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Embraer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,784,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,680 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Embraer by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 318,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.45. Embraer SA has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The aerospace company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $633.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.55 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer SA will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

