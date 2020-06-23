Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,588,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,405,873 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 11.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,246,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.