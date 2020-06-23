Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Phillip Charles Walford Sells 800,000 Shares

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$1,208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,383,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,619,254.12.

Phillip Charles Walford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$800,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Phillip Charles Walford sold 500,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$677,700.00.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.70 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$1.77. The stock has a market cap of $345.55 million and a P/E ratio of -65.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

