Marcus Ryu Sells 19,898 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $2,126,499.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Tuesday, June 16th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $784,462.80.

On Monday, May 18th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $1,197,500.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00.

Shares of GWRE opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -213.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.