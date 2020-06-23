Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Matthews International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Matthews International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MATW shares. ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

MATW opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Matthews International Corp has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $573.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.59 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $169,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.