Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 81,821 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 111.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,821 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Wingstop worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $138.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

