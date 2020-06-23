Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 4,162,376 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 925.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162,376 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 3.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $184,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 26.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 42.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

