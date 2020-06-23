Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 615,288 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,288 shares during the period. Frontdoor comprises approximately 1.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $53,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. Frontdoor Inc has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

