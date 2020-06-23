Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 92,913 Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,610 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE:DECK opened at $200.73 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day moving average of $165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

