Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084,371 shares during the quarter. StoneCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.14% of StoneCo worth $68,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

STNE opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 2.38. StoneCo Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.53 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

