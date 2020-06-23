Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 200.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,780 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $662,104.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,261. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

