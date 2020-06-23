Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 89.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,095,992 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $750,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $86,023,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

