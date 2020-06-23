Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

