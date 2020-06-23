Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $65.69 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,425 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after buying an additional 452,565 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.50.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $438.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $438.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

