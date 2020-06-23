Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $72.55 Million Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,977,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399,207 shares during the period. Perspecta makes up approximately 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 2.46% of Perspecta worth $72,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

Shares of PRSP opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

