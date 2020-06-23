Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $8.90 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284,654 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.28% of L Brands worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 23,800.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,501,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Shares of LB stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.21. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.