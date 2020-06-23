Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,627,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,472.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.49. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

