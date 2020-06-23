Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $13.34 Million in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,810,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of GameStop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Several brokerages have commented on GME. ValuEngine cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

In related news, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $184,362.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

