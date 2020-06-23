Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $35.97 Million in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,494,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,969,000. Alkermes comprises about 0.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,932,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,268,000 after acquiring an additional 103,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,545 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,319,000 after buying an additional 86,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after buying an additional 153,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alkermes Plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $96,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,250 shares of company stock worth $4,354,188. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

