Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 921,192 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $145,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,156,000 after purchasing an additional 539,597 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,621,000 after purchasing an additional 225,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,257,000 after acquiring an additional 114,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,540,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $153.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $4,979,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,739.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

