Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $101.49 Million Investment in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,955,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,486,000. 1life Healthcare makes up approximately 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $8,223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $3,683,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. Research analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

