Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $7.17 Million Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

MDLZ stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

