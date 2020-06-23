Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 1,980,755 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 54.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980,755 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for approximately 1.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $70,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 13,726,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $218,249,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of -21.24. Avantor Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

