Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 591,159 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,875.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,159 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $102,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.40.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $239.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.28 and its 200 day moving average is $201.51. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $241.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

