Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 488,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Blackstone Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.35.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.