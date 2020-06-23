Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 171,801 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.05% of Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

NYSE K opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

