Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 737,272 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 737,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.20% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,033,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 84,522 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $41,230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 299,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $17,569,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANF opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $656.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $485.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

