Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 5,399,323 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399,323 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for 1.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 1.42% of DXC Technology worth $46,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NYSE DXC opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

