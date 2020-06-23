Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $10.74 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,736,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 1.35% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $32.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $93.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.83.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

