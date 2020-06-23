MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (MKC.V) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 25th.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

MKC.V stock opened at $173.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.43 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 12-month low of $113.12 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

