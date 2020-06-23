MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Downgraded by Mackie to Hold

Mackie lowered shares of MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial cut MediPharm Labs to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

MEDIF opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

