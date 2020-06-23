Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.38.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE MTOR opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.47. Meritor has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meritor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Meritor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.