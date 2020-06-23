Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s Largest Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692,984 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 779,838 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $267,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 135.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,026,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,918,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,091,110,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $200.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

