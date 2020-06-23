Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Middleby worth $36,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in Middleby by 34.2% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Middleby by 895.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,815,000 after acquiring an additional 898,534 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,375.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 444,727 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Middleby Corp has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. Middleby’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,750 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,540 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,545.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. CL King began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.