MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.57% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOFG. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 98,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 295,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,690,000 after buying an additional 32,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MOFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MOFG opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.71 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.