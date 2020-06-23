Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Shares Down 0.7%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) shares were down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.43 and last traded at C$20.60, approximately 96,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$20.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $747.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

