Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) versus Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sompo alerts:

This table compares Sompo and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $33.00 billion 0.38 $1.32 billion $1.74 9.76 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $37.18 billion 0.23 $801.53 million $2.38 10.78

Sompo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Sompo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 2.15% 5.72% 1.66%

Risk & Volatility

Sompo has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sompo and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats Sompo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities. It also offers asset management and defined contribution pension fund management services; roadside assistance services; home remodeling services; and nursing care and healthcare services, including facility based care, homecare, and adult day care services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs. It also develops and manufactures products related to shipbuilding and ocean development, such as tankers, cargo ships, passenger ships, and marine engines; high-speed rails, monorails, traffic management systems, electronic road pricing system electronic toll collection systems; material handling systems, such as forklift trucks; and a range of products related to environmental plants and equipment to prevent global warming and pollution. In addition, the company offers automotive-related components, including air-conditioners, turbochargers, car collision simulators, and machine tools; industrial equipment for chemical plants, printing presses for newspapers and magazines, and medical equipment for radiotherapy, as well as air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; and construction machineries, as well as the vibration and isolation systems, tunnels excavation machineries, water pipes, and water discharge facilities. Further, it provides living and leisure products, such as cruise ships; and equipment in various areas of national defense, including land, naval, and air defense. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.