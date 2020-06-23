MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $88,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 77,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $358.87 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $356.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.05.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

