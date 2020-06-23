Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Stake Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNR. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,902 shares of company stock valued at $33,615. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

