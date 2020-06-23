MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

MPAC Group PLC (LON:MPAC)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.55 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.90), approximately 11,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 110,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.93).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of MPAC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get MPAC Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 million and a PE ratio of -16.85.

MPAC Group Company Profile (LON:MPAC)

Mpac Group plc provides packaging solutions and related support services and systems primarily to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage, and nicotine delivery sectors worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotics, and at-line instrumentation and testing solutions.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for MPAC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPAC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.