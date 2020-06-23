M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 18,406 DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,990 shares during the period.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

