Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 279.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Murphy Oil worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,540,000 after buying an additional 958,974 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $76,132.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUR stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

