Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $34,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7,557.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,317,000 after buying an additional 500,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $47,876,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 787.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 203,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $10,270,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc has a twelve month low of $78.75 and a twelve month high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

