Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Lowered by CA Family Wealth LLC

CA Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,406. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $119.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.27. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

