National Bank Financial Weighs in on Alaris Royalty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

TSE AD opened at C$13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $451.47 million and a P/E ratio of -27.24. Alaris Royalty has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$23.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.99.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is presently -339.51%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

