National Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC)

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) – Equities research analysts at National Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 18th. National Securities analyst A. Klee now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). National Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities also issued estimates for MTBC’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get MTBC alerts:

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million.

MTBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MTBC in a report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. ValuEngine upgraded MTBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded MTBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MTBC by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of MTBC during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in MTBC during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,632.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,420.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,753 shares of company stock worth $598,577. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.