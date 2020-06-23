NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,862 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of NeoPhotonics worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 72,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,572.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,712 shares of company stock worth $1,239,114. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.

NPTN opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $437.83 million, a PE ratio of 179.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NeoPhotonics Corp has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

