NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,107 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of NetApp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

