Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Reduced by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 351,384 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 3.6% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.10% of Netflix worth $170,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,463,000. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,414,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,764 shares of company stock worth $55,223,250. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX opened at $468.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $468.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.49.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

