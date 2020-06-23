Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Share Price

News coverage about West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West End Indiana Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

West End Indiana Bancshares stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. West End Indiana Bancshares has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Get West End Indiana Bancshares alerts:

West End Indiana Bancshares Company Profile

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West End Indiana Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.